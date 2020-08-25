Alvin "Shorty" A. Brueggen passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He was born on February 9, 1935, in Rice Lake, WI. to Anthony and Marie (Janzen) Brueggen. Shorty was married to Esther M. Nicholson September 26, 1964. Together they raised six children. Shorty enjoyed spending time with family, driving horses, dancing, camping, hunting, fishing, and reading. Shorty was an extremely hard worker having many jobs throughout the years including driving semi, changing tires, bullet making, and then after twenty-five years at Mastercraft Industries he retired at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Esther of Rice Lake; daughters, Michelle (Monte) Hunt of Barron, Darla Zappa of Eau Claire, Cheryl (Cory) Mullikin of Barron, and Paula (Keith) Johnson of Cumberland; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Marie Hulbert; brothers, Wilford (Dixie) Brueggen, and Jerome (Dorothy) Brueggen; along with several nieces and nephews. Shorty is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Marie Brueggen; a daughter, Vickie Burke; two sons, Walter ‘Bud’ Vaughn, Ronald Brueggen; granddaughter, Whitney Brueggen; great-grandson, Haidden Henrichsmeyer; two brothers, Arthur Brueggen, and LaVerne Brueggen; and three sisters, Elvera Petrofske, Verna Williams, and Rosemary Holman. In lieu of a funeral service, a Celebration of Life was held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Anderson Park in Barron, WI.
