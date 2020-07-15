Alletta Severson, 89, of Cameron, WI, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Barron, WI
A private funeral service will be held. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:30A.M. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron. Arrangements are by Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
Letty was born in WI to Vivian and Cecil Buxton on December 24, 1930. She attended school at Barron High. She married Roy Albert Severson on June 25, 1949 at Lutheran Parsonage in Prairie Farm, WI. She worked as a waitress, and many years as a seamstress and clerk at Fabric Outlet in Barron.
She was involved in the Moose Lodge, loved to attend her grandkids sporting events, sewing, traveling, playing cards, scrapbooking/card making, playing “Bunko” but most of all spending time with her family.
Letty was preceded in death by her husband Roy; her Mother, Vivian Elwood; step-father, Malcolm Elwood; father, Cecil Buxton; her sisters, Ardella Hill and Faith Ann Hazeltine; brother, Raymond Buxton, and her son-in-law Dennis Homme.
Letty is survived by her son, Kenneth (Peggy) Severson of Appleton, WI; daughters, Kathleen Homme of Cameron, and Kristy (Darren) Lucas of Cameron; brother, Leonard Buxton of Cameron; sister, Margaret (Jerry) Hesselink of Cameron. nine grandchildren, Dawn (Matt Paulus) of Somerset, Eric (Marla) Severson of Eleva, Kyle (Dawn) Severson of Appleton, Darrin (Greta) Homme of Plymouth, MN, Jody (Jay) Butzler of Appleton, Deanna (Cory) Homme of New Richmond, Tyler (Jordyn) Hom of Baldwin, Derek (Shayna) Hom of Menomonie, Brooke Hom of Cameron. 17 great-grand children; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Alice Severson of Barron, Lucy Severson of Prairie Farm, brother-in-law, Richard (Doc) (Linda) Severson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, other family, and many friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all her grandson’s, Eric Severson, Kyle Severson, Darrin Homme, Tyler Hom, Lance Rongstad, Derek Hom, Riley Paulus, Ryan Severson, Drew Severson, Cameron Severson, Cayden Homme, Reis Hidde, Preston Hidde, Matthew Butzler, and Simon Homme.
The family of Letty wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her doctors, nurses, Marshfield Medical Center Hospice team, CNA’s, all of the Barron Care and Rehab staff, Faith Lutheran Church, and all those who visited Letty, sent prayers and condolences.
