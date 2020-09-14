Albert Sirek, 85, of Rice Lake died, September 2, 2020, at Brentwood Memory Care. Al was born in Rice Lake on May 27, 1935, the son of John & Mary (Skluzacek) Sirek. He married Audrey Halvorsen on July 2, 1955, at Our Lady of Lourdes, Dobie, WI. Al and Audrey were high school sweethearts-Al, the good fullback football player, and Audrey, the drum major in the high school band.
Al graduated from UW River Falls with a BS degree in Ag. His first teaching job was in Pulaski, WI. From there, California beckoned and he moved to Petaluma where he taught, built a home, and started their family. Al switched from teaching to the business trade of carpentry. After enjoying the sun of California for over 22 years, Al moved back to Rice Lake to be around the Sirek clan. He advertised his services as “The Quiet Carpenter” and loved the play on words and the comments it created. Al worked many years building and remodeling. As the physical effort was taking its toll, he became a substitute teacher for the Rice Lake School District. He enjoyed the students for fifteen years before retiring. His greatest pleasure of retirement was traveling the country, particularly Alaska, in their Fourwinds RV, which they kept rolling for 13 years.
Al was a long-term active member of Toastmasters winning many awards. He loved writing poetry and quips. He was a talented sculptor working in clay, aluminum, and wood. He crafted many small furniture pieces. Al was a loving father, grandfather, husband, partner, and friend to his wife of 65 years.
He is survived by wife, Audrey of Rice Lake; sons, Craig Sirek of Portland, OR, and Mark Sirek of Edina, MN; grandson, Aidan Sirek of Edina, MN; sister, Theresa Spletstoser of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Sirek of Rice Lake; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Albert was preceded in death by his brothers, John (Helene), Ralph (Dorothy), Tony, George (Barb); sisters, Agnes (Don) Zimmer, Mary (Don) Stoeklen, and Ann (Doc) Kinnick; and nephews, Chris Sirek, Jim Zimmer, and Danny Sirek.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Dave Oberts officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery at a later date. Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.