Alan Dahle, age 59, of Minong, WI died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital in Hayward, WI.
He was born on January 28, 1961 in Rice Lake, WI to Eugene and Lois (Shaw) Dahle. Alan worked for Jack Links in Minong for many years.
He is survived by his special friend/caretaker of over 20 years, Jane Russell; his canine pal, Cosmo; five children, Jackie Anderson, Daniel Dahle, Alfred (Shannon) Dahle, Cody Dahle and Nikki (Rob) Langham; 15 grandchildren; two brothers, Rick (Andi) Dahle and Ken (Angela) Dahle; two sisters, Cory (Al) Cutsforth and Kathy (Chad) Gerry; a half sister, Rose Holtz; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ron and Dale Dahle.
A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
