Occasionally siblings start out life in the same household and end up in totally extreme lifestyles. Such was the case with two local brothers, Andrew and David, from a century and a half ago who made a name for themselves for opposite reasons.
Andrew, the oldest of 14 children, was a successful lumber baron, known and respected in both the cities of Menomonie and Rice Lake, where his name now graces an elementary school. David, the 10th in the sibling lineup, must have gotten tired of being outnumbered by 11 sisters and set out for the wilderness of Rusk County.
Both had some of the same skills and talents — strength, fortitude and ambition.
Andrew got his nickname Captain because of his license to operate large riverboats on the Mississippi River and steamboats on the Red Cedar River. David got his nickname Hermit of Buck’s Lake for building a cabin in the wilds of the Blue Hills where his skills as a rifleman showed by mounts of at least a dozen grey timber wolves of different sizes that encircled the cabin’s interior.
When David went to serve in the Civil War, he was engaged, but upon his return found that his betrothed had married another man. Some say that’s what sent him into the depths of the Blue Hills where he seldom laid eyes on a woman again. Andrew married twice and had a raft of children, naming a first of its kind multi-purpose structure in Menomonie after daughter Mabel, who died at 19 of appendicitis. It was used for worship, city government, housed a library and was a meeting site for community use, but most known as a performance theater.
David was described as a stocky 5-foot, 11-inch man with bright blues eyes, a wild head of hair and a white beard of heroic proportions. He ate what he shot — mainly deer, squirrel and grouse — supplemented with milk from his few cows that was stored in the cool of his cellar and the vegetables he grew and berries he picked. For entertainment, he played the violin. Andrew enjoyed the finer side of life, always dressed in crisp, white dress shirts and trousers, and preferring to spend his free time at Saturday evening dances where organ and fiddle music were plentiful although women tended to be scarce.
The woodsman was described by those who knew him as “smart” and “inventive,” as one would have to be to survive with little other human contact. “The History of Dunn County” characterized his older bro as having a “splendid physique with its marvelous power of endurance, his indomitable will and tireless energy.”
One was society’s favorite son, and the other one shunned society. Yet both are known and remembered for their unique personalities and contributions. Andrew transformed towns with funds from the prosperous logging industry. David wielded courage and resourcefulness during his life in the wilderness. He sold bales of fur once a year from wolf, coyote and fox that he exchanged for gold to pay for a year’s worth of supplies.
One sought fame and fortune and found it as Knapp Stout became the largest lumber company in the world in the 1870s and 1880s. The other had neither fame, nor fortune; yet the more he withdrew from society and evaded the spotlight, the more interesting a fellow he became.
Both Tainter brothers are likely to be mentioned in any book of the history of the area. The span of their lives was close — 76 years for Andrew (1823-1899), who died at the Lake House in Rice Lake, which later became the Rice Lake Hospital; and 74 years for David (1843-1911), who died at his cabin.
Far apart is what they did with their lives between the dashes — the younger for making a life in a white pine forest and the older for cutting down the white pine forests throughout the area.
