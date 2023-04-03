...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and waves 10 to 15 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM Tuesday to 10 AM CDT
Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 7 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Ashland and
Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A Rice Lake woman who had pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to probation on Jan. 17 now faces a felony charge of theft in a business setting for allegedly keeping rental money from tenants of an apartment complex.
Carrie J. Hopkins, 45, was charged on Thursday (March 30) in Barron County Circuit Court.
