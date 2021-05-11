Rice Lake Utilities’ solar power array is taking shape but it’s not due to go online just yet.
The utility is building the 24-acre array in the north industrial park between Lindy Street and Highway 53 south of 22½ Avenue. When it goes online at the end of June or beginning of July, it will generate about 3.75 megawatts , or about 7,300 megawatts of power per years, Utilities manager Tim Aaby said.
“If the sun shines,” Aaby said.
The panels will add reliability to the utility’s system, he said, and the utility projects some cost savings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.