Solar Power

Rice Lake Utilities’ solar power array is taking shape.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Rice Lake Utilities’ solar power array is taking shape but it’s not due to go online just yet.

The utility is building the 24-acre array in the north industrial park between Lindy Street and Highway 53 south of 22½ Avenue. When it goes online at the end of June or beginning of July, it will generate about 3.75 megawatts , or about 7,300 megawatts of power per years, Utilities manager Tim Aaby said.

“If the sun shines,” Aaby said.

The panels will add reliability to the utility’s system, he said, and the utility projects some cost savings.

