Akenson, Dylan M., 30, Barron, retail theft ‐ intentionally take (<=$500), $226.93.

Flanagan, Sean M., 50, St. Paul, Minn., Operating While Revoked (forfeiture), $313.

Flanagan, Sean M., 50, St. Paul, Minn., Cracked/damaged vehicle windshield $98.80.

Long, Jamie L., 38, Cumberland, fraud on gas station $248.71.

Schmidgall, Jesse T., 34, Dalton, Minn., Failure to notify police of accident, $313.

Schutz, Jessica M., 38, Rice Lake, retail theft‐over $100‐1st $492.

Tomesh, Nicholas J., 31, Rice Lake., Illegal storage of junk vehicles‐1st $124.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

