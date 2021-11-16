A Rice Lake man was sentenced Tuesday on two felony counts of exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault in Barron County Circuit Court.
Ian George Bednarek, 23, of Rice Lake had pleaded guilty to the two felony counts and two misdemeanors on Sept. 8.
Judge James C. Babler sentenced Bednarek to three years probation on the felony counts and two years probation on misdemeanor charges. Some conditions on count one include that he spend six months in jail with work release privileges and undergo a sex offender assessment. He was ordered to report to jail immediately.
Expunction may be granted by the court if all court obligations, supervision fees and restitution are paid in full and upon defendant’s successful completion of probation or sentence.
