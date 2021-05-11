Rice Lake International Friendship Association erected a new flagpole May 5 at UW-Eau Claire Barron County for its koinorobi, which are brightly colored carp fish wind banners, in honor of Cinco de Mayo and Sister City Miharu in Japan.
Rice Lake has a 35 year Sister City relationship with Miharu, an agriculturally significant city in the north central region.
The koi are raised all over Japan in the months of March through May to denote the family's children: red is for girls and blue for boys. This culminates on May 5. Fathers and mothers take the top position with smaller koi in descending order below them.
Everyone is invited to visit the university and view the new installation to be found near the Friendship Garden to the south of the library.
As Noriaki Shinno responded when he saw this posted on Facebook, “This carp streamer is surely facing Miharu! The sky is connected!”
Committee member Jill Alton said, “I wish to thank all who helped with this effort; the board for their approval, Ron Roux and Charlie Alton for erecting the flagpole, Associate Dean Michelle Jensen for picking a perfect spot for it, Joe Huftel for ordering the carp, and Joan Benson for her valuable input.”
Visit the association’s Facebook page or its website for more information.
