The Rice Lake City Council gave a nod to the mayor’s proposal to borrow $3,200,000 in 2022 to cover capital improvement projects on the city’s wish list, but it was only a preliminary vote and can be changed in the future.
Mayor Michael Diercks said council members and residents have a lot of good ideas for projects they want to see completed, but there just wasn’t money to pay for them.
Diercks proposed borrowing to pay for the following:
- $2 million for mill and repavement on approximately 10% of streets.
- $400,000 for park improvements.
- $100,000 for Fund 17 street lighting project.
- $300,000 for new roof at City Hall.
- $330,000 for fire and police communication upgrade.
- $70,000 for contingencies.
Before the council began debating the merits of the proposed breakdown of expenditures, City Administrator Curt Snyder gave the council a rundown on the capital improvement budget.
At the end of this year Fund 42 will carry a fund balance of $673,948 and at the end of 2022 finish $252,000 to the good.
But the problem is projected to come at the end of 2023, when the fund balance will be $67,014 in the red. Things look to improve in 2024, Snyder said, but 2025 looks like it dips below the black again.
If the council moves forward with Diercks’ proposal, the mill rate is projected to increase to 8.4 afterward, meaning taxes on a home valued at $100,000 would pay $840 in taxes. That is below the city’s policy never raising the mill rate above 8.9.
