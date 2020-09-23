Zach Holmstrom wasn't going to let things get out of hand early.
The senior goalkeeper made play of after play in net keeping the Rice Lake boys soccer team within striking distance, allowing the Warriors to battle back to a 2-2 tie against River Falls in the team's first game of the year on Tuesday evening at Pug Lund Field in Rice Lake.
"It’s a typical River Falls game," coach Shawn Gilbert said. "Our goalie keeps us in the game and then if we can survive that then we have chance. He had amazing save after amazing save the first 25 minutes and then we settle down."
Rice Lake fell behind 2-0 as the Wildcats scored twice in the first 40 minutes. The Warriors cut into the deficit as Edgar Sanchez broke away from the defense. River Fall's goaltender Ben Matheson blocked the shot but on the deflection the Wildcats were called for hand ball setting up Rice Lake with a penalty kick. Kolbjorn Ahlberg was called upon to take the kick and he delivered by sending a shot past the goalie to make it a 2-1 game with about 2 minutes to halftime.
An inexperienced back line of the Rice Lake defense showed early in the contest. River Falls was able to attack the middle and get some quality looks at the net, with Holmstrom holding the Wildcats off the board for the first 28 minutes of the contest. River Falls scored its first goal at the 28:50 mark and then added a second in the 39th minutes, as corner kick was headed in front of the net where the Wildcats converted to take the two-goal advantage.
"We were hoping to see little bit more of a cohesive unit on the back end, which we didn’t," Gilbert said. "The people that we lost last year we kind of knew that was a weak spot. We still got a long ways to go on it but we played hard for 90 minutes."
An adjustment of moving a back defender to the middle took away River Falls' success of attacking that area. A solidified game plan and more quality work from Holmstrom kept the Wilcats off the board for the remainder of the game.
"Our players needed to adjust to the speed," Gilbert said. "Being our first game and their third maybe that had something to do with it. They ran circles around us to those loose balls. We fixed that a little bit better at halftime."
Trailing by a goal, Rice Lake looked to even the score. A foul gave the Warriors a scoring opportunity with the team going to favorite set piece. Ethan Peterson started the play lobbing the ball towards the goal. Aidan Putnam deflected the ball to Griffin Van Gilder, who punched it in to tie the game.
"Ethan Peterson serviced most of those set pieces and that one was right on the money. We didn’t get a clean shot on, so we deflected it over to Griffin and put it in. It wasn’t exactly how we drew it up but we work on that quite a bit."
Holmstrom made 18 saves in the game. Rice Lake turns right around and travels to River Falls on Thursday for the teams' second of the year. Rice Lake's next home game is Oct. 1 against Chippewa Falls.
"We need to adjust to the speed better. We’re not going to get faster in the next 2 days so we’ve got to either scheme it better or make better runs, or deny the ball," Gilbert said. "We need to some of the other soccery things to adjust to the speed but they’re faster than us all over the field so we have fix that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.