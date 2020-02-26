The Chicago-based Reunion Road Band, featuring local favorite Joe Lindzius of Molly & The Heymakers, Randy Sabien & The Subterraneans and the Similar Dogs), will perform a special Sunday matinee concert at 2 p.m. March 8 at The Park Center in downtown Hayward.
Tickets are $20 at Art Beat of Hayward, 15845 West 2nd Street downtown, and online at www.TheParkCenter.com. Students 18 years of age and younger are admitted to Park Center events for $5.
For this special event, members of the Chicago based Multiplicity Jazz Ensemble again will team up with Lindzius to bring an afternoon of music to Hayward. Three talented American pioneers of music are featured in this Reunion Road Band afternoon concert titled: "Tapestry Unfolding."
In the program, the band showcases new arrangements of songs written by women composers Carole King, Laura Nyro and Joni Mitchell, three giants in the field of popular song. To round out the program, lead vocalist Barbara Kalnes and local favorite Lindzius and the band perform the music of several other composers who helped transform the songwriting art form.
The band features Barbara Kalnes, lead vocalist; Tom Kalnes, keyboardist and arranger; Gary Swiontek, acoustic/electric bassist; Joe Lindzius, drummer/vocalist; and woodwind recording artist Michael Levin.
For more information, visit Reunion Road Band's Facebook Page at multiplicity.me or at www.facebook.com/ReunionRoadBand.
