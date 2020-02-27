Sponsored by the Barron Area School District, a free multicultural community event with food and music is Wednesday, March 18, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Barron High School Commons. Guest speaker Tasha Schuh, who was paralyzed from the chest down, will speak from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on strength and resiliency.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments