Rehearsals underway for 'Little Women'

The Barron Spotlighters have announced that rehearsals are under way for "Little Women" which is based on the classic novel by the same name written by Louisa Mae Alcott. It will open in the Barron Area Community Center March 13 at 7:30 p.m. and continues March 14, 20, and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and March 15 and 22 at 2:30 p.m.
The show features a family of "little women" as they try to survive during the Civil War in the absence of their father.
Also scheduled are the classic drama "The Crucible" and the classic comedy "Noises Off."
The Barron Spotlighters' first performance was 41 years ago at the Barron County Courthouse Auditorium. It later moved to the lower level of Rolling Oaks Supper Club.
This past Valentine's Day weekend, they went "back to their roots" and again performed at the Rolling Oaks Supper Club., performing an "Adventures in Mating" dinner theater, a comedy guided by the audience at points of the production.
Those who attended thought the idea was great and recommended it be done again, and the Barron Spotlighters hopes to comply.
It is considering another dinner theatre, perhaps near Christmas, as well as a musical and other special events.
