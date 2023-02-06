Two enrolled members of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Chippewa Indians are featured in a gallery exhibit that opened Jan. 12 at the Reedy Gallery, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.

Visions from the Land: Native Interpretations features four regional indigenous artists including enrolled LCO members Gordon Coons and James Autio.

