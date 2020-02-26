Town of Bass Lake

• 7545N Lange Avenue from Olaf C. and Judy A. Haugen of DeSoto to Olaf C. Haugen and Judy A. Haugen Trust of DeSoto. $95,000. Quit claim deed/gift.

• 15688W Williams Road from Craig A. and Deborah J. Olson of Hayward to Timothy A. Bradley of Wellington, Colorado. $265,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

• 14841W Adina Lake Drive from Thomas P. Stibbe of Hayward to Stibbe Trust of Hayward. $222,900. Grantor trust.

• 15276W Circle Road from Gregory M. and Julie A. Dean of Hayward to Timothy M. and Donna J. Besch of Kenosha. $338,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

Town of Draper

• 3549W Blaisdell Lake Road from Greg P. Pierquet and Sheila R. Pierquet of Birchwood to Steven J. Beaudette of Chippewa Falls. $63,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

• Flambeau Forest from Kruse Trust of Drive, Oregon, to Angela K. Westphal of Brooklyn. $70,300. Gift.

• Golob Road from Daltin K. Lyngen of Galesville to Brent Reese of Winter. $13,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

• 6985N First Street from the estate of Janice M. Anthony of Loretta to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC of Austin, Texas. $41,200. Sheriff's sale.

Town of Edgewater

• 1199N North Eagle Forest Lane from Ronald B. Schaefer Jr. of White Cloud, Michigan, to Jeanne R. Zimmerman of Birchwood. $69,900. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

• 2052N East Shore Drive from Harold R. Deutsch of Altoona to John C. Sieh of Birchwood. $267,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

Town of Hayward

• County Highway B from the estate of David E. Seymour (AKA David E. Seymour Sr.) of Hayward. $86,900. Estate to beneficiary.

• 10006N Road 27 from the estate of Juanita S. Munson of Wauwatosa to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation of McLean, Virginia. $73,000. Foreclosure.

• 7476N Pats Landing Road, Unit 108, 109, 110, 114 and 115, from Cheharlin LLC of Hayward to Neumann Trust of Hayward. $1,400,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

• 16815W County Hill Road from Trace L. Mullen of Hayward to Welnak Trust of Hayward. $239,021. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

• 16081W Park Road from Keith M. Ryan (DBA Edelweiss Motel) of Hayward to James J. and Staci L. Sullivan of Jim Falls. $292,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

Town of Hunter

• 11191W Pine Knoll Road from Matthew J. Zanardo of Trego to John P. Dill of Elmwood Park, Illinois. $238,573. Quit claim deed/original sale.

Town of Lenroot

• 14315N Mosbaek Road from the estate of Peter Cech (AKA Peter J. Cech) of Cable to Federal National Mortgage Association of Dallas, Texas. $239,000. Sheriff's sale.

• 11539 Gouch Circle Road from Edward J. Kozdras Jr. of Berwyn, Illinois, to Edward J. Kozdras Jr. Berwyn. $122,000. Quit claim deed as joint tenants with rights of survivorship.

• 12890N County Highway T, Unit 2, from Dane E. Amundson of Hayward to Regal Rentals LLC of Hayward. $330,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

• Prairie Lane from Miles Trust of Hayward to Jessica M. Brede of Hayward. $23,500. Warranty/condo deed/deed satisfaction of land contract.

• 13518N Valley Road from Sue L. Hochstein of Hayward to NorthSouth LLC of Eau Claire. $63,600. Sheriff's sale.

• 13663N Uhrenholt Road from Robert K. Olson Trust of Cable to Derek K. Olson Supplemental Needs Trust of Cable. $33,400. Trust to beneficiary.

Town of Meteor

• 14395W Highway 48 from Norman K. Lund of Chetek to Robert K. Lund of Chetek. $40,500. Quit claim deed/gift.

• XXX Fairman Lane from J & S Arvold Family Trust of Mission, Texas, to G3 Land Company LLC of Menasha. $212,000. Original sale.

• XXX Fairman Lane from J & S Arvold Family Trust of Mission, Texas, to Scott Barnes of Hayward. $204,580. Original sale.

• XXX Fairman Lane from Elk Rock Ranch/Outfitters LLC of Colfax to Theodore J. Strzok Jr. of Holcombe. $353,690. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

Town of Radisson

• Burnet Lane from Thorp Properties LLC of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to Brent Petersen, of Crystal, Minnesota. $4,300. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

Town of Round Lake

• From David S. Nelson of Algonquin, Illinois, to David Steven Nelson and Karen C. Nelson trustees of the David Steven Nelson 2019 Living Trust of Algonquin. $300,000. Quit claim deed/transfer to trust.

• 10333N Sandy Beach Road from Robert H. Torstenson of Onalaska to David T. and Allison I. Farley of Hayward. $5,000. Quiet title action judgment.

• 10648W County Highway B from Robert B. Schmidt of Hayward to Michael D. Ahrens of Hayward. $75,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

Town of Sand Lake

• 16585W Hathaway Lane from Mariah A. Potter of Altoona to Ali E. Ellefsen of Eau Claire. $218,000. Quit claim deed/resolving tenancy in common between family members.

• 6004N West Shore Lane from John H. and Laani F. H. Hill of Ames, Iowa, to John and Laani Hill Revocable Trust of Ames. $489,200. Quit claim deed/transfer to trust.

Town of Weirgor

• XXX Fairman Lane from J & S Arvold Family Trust of Mission, Texas, to Theodore J. Strzok Jr. of Holcombe. $299,801. Original sale.

Town of Winter

• From Michael T. Culhane of Beavercreek, Ohio, to Patrick R. Culhane of Ridgefield, Washington. $17,000. Warranty/condo deed/gift.

City of Hayward

• Ranger Station Road from TP Timber LLC of Winter to Paula Holdings LLC of Winter. $18,000. Quit claim deed/transfer from one LLC to LLC with same sole member.

• 15591 County Highway B from Kenneth P. and Mary E. Marienfeld of Hayward to Kenneth P. and Mary E. Marienfeld of Hayward. $35,400. Quit claim deed/establish survivorship marital property.

• 10501 Hayward Shores Drive from Scharlau Partnership LLP of Elk Mound, Minnesota, to Paul B. Eckerline of Minneapolis. $175,000. Warranty/condo deed/deed satisfaction of land contract.

• 10501 Hayward Shores Drive, Unit 14, from Paul B. Eckerline of Minneapolis to Stewart K. Carlson of Silver Bay, Minnesota. $205,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.

• Information extracted from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue database for real estate transfers from Jan. 27-31, 2020.

