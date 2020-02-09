The Swamp critters are really getting desperate. Impeach, impeach. That’s all they can think of, even if it opens the drain further.
What are the charges? He asked a foreign government to check on two of two of the critters for corruption, for his own gain! Here is a man doing what we want him to do, what he said he’d do, and doing it pro-bono, amidst vicious attacks, since day one. For his own benefit! To get re-elected, so they can continue attacking him! For his own benefit!
No, that’s not the reason for the vicious attack. Two of the critters are in the corner, about to go down the drain, and the rest of the pack is rushing to defense, and by so doing, are getting close to the drain themselves.
If the corruption they are being investigated for had been done by anyone except a Democrat, the controlled media would have pounced on it, but, since they are Democrats, it’s supposed to be alright and our president is supposed to look the other way!
Our dully elected president, doing what he told us he’d do for us, for free, pro-bono, and warding off daily attacks, has shown us the swamp critters and exposed them. Too, he’s willing to finish the job he promised and we have the opportunity to help him drain the swamp at the next election, and put people in office to help him, not attack him.
There are quite a few Republicans that have to go down that drain also. We need term limits, so we have people for this country, and our constitution. Not to be career politicians.
