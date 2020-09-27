On September 17, 1787, the Constitution of the United States of America was signed by 38 of 41 delegates present at the Constitutional Convention; it wouldn't be ratified until June 1788.
For Constitution Day in 2009, Ed Rugero wrote, “Delegates to the Constitutional Convention were allowed to do something public figures don't get to do anymore: They were allowed to change their minds … various delegations stated their positions, listened to opposing viewpoints and, on occasion, compromised and adjusted. Would such a fruitful debate even be possible today?”
This Constitution Day, I felt as despondent about the future of our nation as I ever have. For 40 years, I've watched as monopolies were allowed to ship manufacturing overseas. I've seen the power of the presidential office grow and politicians of all stripes curry favor with the rich and powerful while they hid the truth or lied to their voters.
As I search for hope, I turn to those who rarely or never vote. Folks who believe in compromise, who recognize that there is room in this great nation for a variety of beliefs, who want everyone to be treated equally under our secular law.
I love our Democratic Republic and the Constitution on which it is built, but I'm keenly aware that ideology is rapidly overtaking respect for our fellow citizens. This November, I hope the silent majority will vote us a clear path forward. Please vote!
