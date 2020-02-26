SPOONER– The Spooner Rails boys basketball team hosted the Hayward Hurricanes on Thursday, Feb. 20. In a close battle, the Rails fell 48-40.

Spooner and Hayward slugged it out the whole night. The Rails held a narrow 19-18 lead at the end of the first half. The Hurricanes came back to outscore the Rails 30-21 in the second half to secure the victory.

The Rails are 1-14 in Heart O' North Conference play, and are 4-16 overall.

Cameron currently has the lead in the HON at 12-3 (15-5) and is fighting to hold off Cumberland (11-4, 13-6) and Northwestern (11-4, 15-6) as the HON regular season wraps up.

Devyn Pfaff led the Spooner offensive effort with 11 points against Hayward.

Garrett Swan had 9 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. Noah Christianson scored 7, with 5 rebounds. Bridger Klein had 5 points and 2 rebounds.

Carter Bell scored 4 and had 4 rebounds. Ismeal Guzman had 3 points and 1 rebound. Conner Childs scored 1 point and had 1 rebound in the game.

The Rail boys will host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in the final regular-season game of the season on Thursday, Feb. 27.

