SPOONER– The Rail boys basketball team hosted the Cumberland Beavers in Heart O’ North competition on December 18, falling 71-48.

In the first half, the Beavers outscored Spooner 35-24, and it was almost identical in the second half, with the Beavers up 36-24 for the 71-48 final.

Devyn Pfaff led the Rails with 12 points on the night. He also had 4 rebounds.

Caleb Potaczek scored 11 points and had 4 rebounds. AJ Hotchkiss had 10 points and 7 rebounds. Carter Bell scored 4 points and had 1 rebound. Jack Buchman had 3 points. With 2 points each were Connor Childs, Zach Huebner, Garrett Swan, and Brandon Nelson.

The Rails host Ladysmith Friday, Jan. 3. On Monday, Jan. 6, the Rails host Washburn. Spooner will play at Bloomer on Thursday, Jan. 9.

