SPOONER– The Rail boys basketball team hosted the Cumberland Beavers in Heart O’ North competition on December 18, falling 71-48.
In the first half, the Beavers outscored Spooner 35-24, and it was almost identical in the second half, with the Beavers up 36-24 for the 71-48 final.
Devyn Pfaff led the Rails with 12 points on the night. He also had 4 rebounds.
Caleb Potaczek scored 11 points and had 4 rebounds. AJ Hotchkiss had 10 points and 7 rebounds. Carter Bell scored 4 points and had 1 rebound. Jack Buchman had 3 points. With 2 points each were Connor Childs, Zach Huebner, Garrett Swan, and Brandon Nelson.
The Rails host Ladysmith Friday, Jan. 3. On Monday, Jan. 6, the Rails host Washburn. Spooner will play at Bloomer on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.