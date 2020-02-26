SPOONER– They have played hard, they have played determined, but for the Spooner Rail girls basketball team, the wins just kept getting away from them.

Coach Dan Rosenbush and the Rails kept coming up short, but on Monday, Feb. 10, the long hours of hard work and the never-say-die attitude finally paid off.

Their longtime rivals, the Hayward Hurricanes, were in town. It had been a long time since the Rail girls had registered a win against Hayward, but on the strength of a Janessa Burns' free throw in overtime, the Rail girls put up their first Heart O' North Conference win of the season, topping the Hurricanes 39-38.

Malaika Burns scored 14 points for the Rails, and Janessa Burns added 9 points in the victory.

