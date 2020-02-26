SPOONER– They have played hard, they have played determined, but for the Spooner Rail girls basketball team, the wins just kept getting away from them.
Coach Dan Rosenbush and the Rails kept coming up short, but on Monday, Feb. 10, the long hours of hard work and the never-say-die attitude finally paid off.
Their longtime rivals, the Hayward Hurricanes, were in town. It had been a long time since the Rail girls had registered a win against Hayward, but on the strength of a Janessa Burns' free throw in overtime, the Rail girls put up their first Heart O' North Conference win of the season, topping the Hurricanes 39-38.
Malaika Burns scored 14 points for the Rails, and Janessa Burns added 9 points in the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.