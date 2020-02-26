Rail Carter Melton will wrestle at State

Spooner Rail 182-lb. wrestler Carter Melton takes his place on the podium as the third-place finisher at the Osceola Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 22. Carter will advance to the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament in Madison this week.

OSCEOLA– At the WIAA Osceola Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 22, Spooner Rail Carter Melton, wrestling at 182 lbs., qualified for the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament set for Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 27-29, at the Kohl Center in Madison. pinned Parker Shackleton (29-11) of St. Croix Central in 2:37.

Moving on to the Semifinal, Melton was decisioned 7-0 by Jacob Summers (39-9) of Gale-Ettrick-Tremp./Melrose-Mind.

Wrestling back, Melton then picked up a pin fall over Andrew Jeske (18-13) of Abbotaford-Colby in 3:55.

