SPOONER– The Spooner Rail boys basketball team got off to a 2-0 start on the new season but suffered their first loss of the year on Monday, Dec. 13, when they fell 70-48 to the visiting Ladysmith Lumberjacks at Spooner.
Now 2-1, the Rails will be on the road on Thursday, Dec. 16, when they travel to Hayward to battle the Hurricanes.
Spooner will play a non-conference contest at Somerset on Monday, Dec. 20.
The Rails will participate in the West Salem Christmas Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28, when they play West Salem at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the tournament will continue with the Rails facing Sparta at 2:30 p.m. A second game on the day will be TBD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.