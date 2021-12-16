SPOONER– The Spooner Rail boys basketball team got off to a 2-0 start on the new season but suffered their first loss of the year on Monday, Dec. 13, when they fell 70-48 to the visiting Ladysmith Lumberjacks at Spooner.

Now 2-1, the Rails will be on the road on Thursday, Dec. 16, when they travel to Hayward to battle the Hurricanes.

Spooner will play a non-conference contest at Somerset on Monday, Dec. 20.

The Rails will participate in the West Salem Christmas Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28, when they play West Salem at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the tournament will continue with the Rails facing Sparta at 2:30 p.m. A second game on the day will be TBD.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments