WASHBURN COUNTY– "We are saddened to report two more Washburn County residents have died due to COVID-19," the Washburn County Health Department said on Thursday, Jan. 7.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals. Our thoughts are with them," the department said.

Four Washburn County residents have died from COVID-19 over the past week and a half alone, a quarter of the total since the pandemic began 10 months ago. Two more were listed by the department as "probable deaths."

The county has had 1,070 confirmed cases as of Thursday, 19 more than the previous day, plus another 73 "total probable cases."

Eight-four of the confirmed and probable cases were active as of Thursday.

