While local trails are still marked by the frosty white etchings of snowmobile season, planning is already well underway for an event set to shine a spotlight on the features that make Price County stand out when it comes to its ATV offerings.
That event, dubbed the Price County QUADtoberFest ATV/UTV Rally, will be roaring out over sites across local communities October 2-4, 2020. The Park Falls and Phillips Area Chambers of Commerce have been working together to launch the festival, which organizers are hoping will attract as many as 10,000 ATVers.
Edward Kane, executive director of the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, explained how Chamber reps came up with the idea for the event, noting that about a year ago, their offices consulted the services of Platypus Marketing in an effort to examine what makes Price County special and what should be done from a marketing standpoint to highlight it.
"It came to no one's surprise that we have an awesome trail system [for] ATVs, [and] snowmobile and silent sport trails, maybe some of the best in the state," Kane said, adding that this finding represented the birth of the concept for QUADtoberfest, an event with a focus on bringing people to the area and letting them enjoy local ATV trails while discovering all of what Price County has to offer, according to Kane.
Chamber reps are kicking off the new event with the help of a $7,500 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism JEM Grant Program. The event, covering points all around Price County, will include poker runs, a Passport run open to all people and businesses who'd like to participate, live entertainment, food, and merchant vendors and sales as well as special events at local businesses establishments, from bars and restaurants to resorts and retail stores.
Several different festival events have been scheduled to take place at the Lanes in Park Falls, which will serve as a registration hub on the northern end of festivities. The Price County fairgrounds are also set to be open to festival-goers. Event organizers are currently working out plans for that QUADtoberfest site, which will play host to live bands, camping, food vendors and other merchants, according to Kane. He noted that organizers are looking for another site to serve as the hub for rally events on the southern end of Price County.
All local ATV clubs have been invited to participate in the festival, Kane said. "Hopefully they will partner with bars and resorts and create events that can be incorporated into the Quadtober experience."
Kane stressed the importance of getting local businesses involved, whether that means advertising specials or events that they're holding to coincide with QUADtoberfest, in order to roll out a welcoming reception for visitors joining in the festivities.
He said that the event lineup will serve as a great opportunity for all businesses, not just those linked directly to ATV usage, to command the attention of potential new visitors.
As explained by Kane, the target attendance figure of 10,000 ATVs was generated by the marketing company hired to examine stand-out features of Price County.
Event organizers will be working with lodging facilities and campgrounds in local communities and surrounding areas to help accommodate a potentially grand QUADtoberfest turnout.
Kane highlighted the importance of such events for the area's local economy, allowing people from all over to visit and see what the Northwoods communities have to offer — something that he said is especially key at that point in the season when the summer rush is coming to an end.
"Price County has great natural resources, very strong communities, and very unique shopping and dining experiences. When people think about 'up north,' this is what they picture: beautiful lakes, rushing rivers and streams, and rustic resorts," Kane stated.
He also touched on some of the qualities that set the local trail system apart from those in other areas.
"ATV riding in Price County is different than most other places, simply because we have a lot of off-road trails," Kane said.
He noted that getting the chance to ride in the true forest is an experience that can't be matched by ATV trips on trail systems that hug or traverse the roadway; to ride in Price County is to be exposed to nature and all of its wonders, according to Kane, who added that many communities across the state have simply opened up stretches of local streets to serve as ATV routes.
Price County communities are very fortunate to have such an abundance of state and federal land to explore right in their backyard, Kane said, while touching on some of the benefits to taking the path less traveled for recreational pursuits.
"Price County offers a unique experience over many other places simply because we are not the high volume tourist destination," Kane stated. "We are not overcrowded and we are about community. All across Price County, you will see the small community spirit."
He pointed to the unique events, specialty shopping and one-of-a-kind places (think Timms Hill and the Smith Rapids covered bridge) that give Price County that Northwoods feel that so many look for in a travel destination.
For more info about how to get involved in the inaugural QUADtoberFest ATV/UTV Rally, contact Edward Kane at 715-762-2703 or director@parkfalls.com or connect with the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-339-4100 or chamber@phillipswisconsin.net
