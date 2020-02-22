We tried growing them one year in the greenhouse — mountains of succulent vines, but only a few tiny tubers for our efforts. In despair, we fed the carload of greens to the pigs, only to learn a few days later that they are good eating and taste like spinach! We'll have to keep that in mind for the next time we try this crop.
So even though growing sweet potatoes has eluded us, it's still a great harvest to enjoy this time of year. Buttery, sweet and starchy, most sweet potatoes and yams have a golden yellow flesh, but there are also purple ones available.
Of course, roasted all on their own and served with butter is a real treat. You can also add them to a roasted roots medley, but here is a delicious twist on serving sweet potatoes (including purple ones) from Chef Kara.
Sweet Potato Pancakes
4 cups (packed) sweet potatoes (or yams), coarsely grated
1/2 cup onion, grated
3 to 4 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. salt
Black pepper to taste
4 eggs, beaten
1/3 cup flour
1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced (optional)
Oil for frying
Toppings: sour cream, maple syrup, yogurt, applesauce, smoked fish...so many choices!
Combine all the ingredients through the parsley and mix well. Head a small amount of oil until it is very hot but no smoking in a skillet. Use a solid spoon to form thin pancakes, patting the batter flat in the oil.
Fry on both sides until brown. You may need to add a little more oil between frying batches. Serve hot with toppings of your choice.
