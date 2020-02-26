The Washburn County Economic Development Corporation (WCEDC) has taken nominations for its annual awards honoring businesses and has asked the public to vote for their favorites.
Voting is at washburncountyedc.org and is open through March 6.
The winners will be announced at the WCEDC's annual banquet, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 1 at Heartwood Resort and Conference Center.
Business of the Year
Schmitz's Economart
Alley Cats Coffee
Chickadee Hills Homestead LLC
Evergreen Hollow Upholstery
Tim Reedy State Farm
Shell Lake State Bank
Woody's on Long
Spooner School of Dance
Crystal Creek Naturals
Live Fast Fit Free
The Dock Coffee
Round Man Brewing Company
Creative Kids Learning
Peragon
Bear Tracks Bar and Grill
Mayana Chocolate
Spooner Memorial Library
New Business of the Year
Dobbe's Small Engine Repair
Wisconsin Lumberjacks
Petit's Auto & Performance
Indigo the Label
Uniquely Yourz
The Chocolate Studio
Jessie's Diner
Antique Adventures
Laughing Goat
Brick Yard Pottery
Community Involved Business
Greenfield Physical Therapy
Lakeview Bar and Grill
Lakeland Family Resource Center
Spooner Memorial Library
Jack Link's Protein Snacks
Henson's Country Foods
Jack Link's Aquatic and Activity Center
Wild River's Habitat for Humanity
Round Man Brewing Company
Tim Reedy State Farm
Spooner Health
Schmitz's Economart
Wisconsin Lumberjacks
The Dock Coffee
Woody's on Long
Live Fast Fit Free
Edina Realty
Chickadee Hills Homestead
Customer Friendly Business
Woody's on Long
Jessie's Diner
First & Vine
Spooner Memorial Li
Henson's Country Foods
The Chocolate Studio
Live Fast Fit Free
Chickadee Hills Homestead LLC
Northwind Book and Fiber
The Dock Coffee
Edina Realty
White Birch Printing
Potter's Shed
Evergreen Hollow Upholstery
Round Man Brewing Co.
Long Lake Bait & Tackle
Jock's Auto
Northwoods Hardware Hank
Schmitz's Economart
Tim Reedy State Farm
Non-Profit Organization
Faith In Action
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity and the Restore
Spooner Health
Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce
Washburn County Humane Society
Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo
Lakeland Family Resource Center
Rolling Hills Snowmobile and ATV Club
Regional Hospice Services
Embrace COMFORTS Food Shelf, Minong
Stone Lake Cranberry Festival
VFW Post 10568 Springbrook
Jack Link's Aquatic and Activity Center
Innovative Business
Chieftain Wild Rice
Round Man Brewing Co.
The Chocolate Studio
Quality Tool and Service, Inc
Uniquely Yourz Boutique
Perlick Distillery
Strawbale Farms, Inc.
Graphic Wood Technologies
Live Fast Fit Free
The Whistle Punk
Mayana Chocolate
Ranch Life Naturals
Spooner Civic Center
Jessie's Diner
