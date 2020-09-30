The Professional Musky Tournament Trail (PMTT) held the third of their four 2020 qualifying events Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27, on the Chippewa Flowage, hosted by the Lake Chippewa Flowage Resort Association and headquartered at Treeland’s Resort.
A total of 38 muskies were caught and released over the two days: 20 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday.
On the first day, a warm foggy morning turned into a cloudy, cool afternoon. The Hayward team of Ty and Tait Sennett topped the Saturday leader board with three fish up to 40 inches.
After two days of strenuous fishing, the father-son team of Dan and Mike Raczynski took first place in the tourney with three fish topped by a 44.5-incher (big fish of the weekend). The other muskies measured 38.75 and 38.5 inches.
The Sennett brothers took second place.
The PMTT culminates with the Ranger Boats World Championship at Cave Run Lake, Kentucky, Oct. 23-25. Besides the Chippewa Flowage tournament, other qualifiers were held on the Eagle River, Wisconsin, Chain of Lakes June 27-28 and Spirit and Okoboji Chain of Lakes, Iowa, Aug. 29-30.
Top 10 places
First: Dan and Mike Raczynski from Fox Lake and Grafton, Wisconsin: fish of 44.5, 38.75 and 38.5 inches, 199 points for more than $11,000 in prizes; Sunday Big Fish Award. They said this was their first time fishing the Chippewa Flowage. They said they fished in 3 to 4 feet of water with lots of weeds, the same bar both days. They caught one fish on Saturday and caught two on Sunday, including the 44.-5 incher just half an hour before closing time. They also lost a couple muskies while throwing a bucktail.
“We’ve never done anything in the PMTT before. This is a big day,” they said.
Second: Ty and Tait Sennett, Hayward, 40, 36.5, 33.5, 32 inches (only team to catch four muskies), 184 points. They said they “hit a lot of spots” on the Chip. They said five muskies hit their baits Saturday and they saw another 15 muskies. On Sunday they caught one fish and saw five others. They used mostly dark-colored baits.
Third: Charlie and Matt Ridgway, 39.75, 39, 37.25 inches, 176 points.
Fourth: Rick and Sarah Hoover from Pennsylvania, two fish, 43.25 and 40.5 inches, Saturday Big Fish award, 143 points.
Fifth: Mark Rue and Ladd Wildeson, 35, 34.75, 34.5 inches, 129 pts.
Sixth: Rick Simpson and Tim Smith, 38, 32.5 and 31.5 inches, 120 pts.
Seventh: Cory Olson and Troy Peterson, 41 and 36.25 inches, 117 pts.
Eighth: Kevin Nash and Jarod Donar, 42.75 and 30 inches, Musky Hunter Big Fish award, 99 pts.
Ninth: Scott Bugalski and Benjamin Peterson from Beloit and Stone Lake, 37 and 30.5 inches, 78 pts.
10th: Ryan Mayer and John Korinke, 41.75 inches, 71 pts.
