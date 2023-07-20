The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show invites youth quilters and sewists, ages 15 and under, to enter their quilts in the nationally recognized event’s 2023 Kids’ Quilt Challenge. The contest is part of the annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions.

Entries must be received by Aug. 12, 2023. Quilts will be displayed at The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, and participants are invited to attend the public awards presentation at the event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Kids’ Quilt Challenge, sponsored by Nancy Zieman Productions, awards gift cards to the top three quilts — a $200 prize for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Quilts will be judged on workmanship, creativity and overall appearance.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments