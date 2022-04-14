Ryan Zietlow, CEO for YMCA of the Northwoods, talks about the history and mission of the YMCA during an April 7 town hall at the Park Falls Public Library. He explained the consistencies of the community survey and listened to input on what facility amenities and programming should include.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PARK FALLS — An April 7 town hall to discuss the results of a YMCA community survey showed there is consistency among the community in terms of needs.
Ryan Zietlow, CEO for YMCA of the Northwoods, said he has worked with a group of Park Falls residents and leaders to put the pieces in place to bring a YMCA to the city. The city of Minocqua has worked on a plan for years and so it was a surprise to see Park Falls get such a jumpstart with a $5.675 million Neighborhood Investment Program Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration in addition to the private donors who have pledged support from the beginning.
