...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FLURRIES OVER NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING...
Areas of freezing drizzle and snow flurries are expected through
8 AM over much of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. The
freezing drizzle may create slippery stretches on area roads,
elevated surfaces, and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling early
this morning and be prepared for changes in pavement conditions.
Locations in Minnesota which may experience freezing drizzle
early this morning include Cook, Orr, Ely, Grand Rapids, Hibbing,
Virginia, Biwabik, Isabella, Grand Marias, Grand Portage, Cotton,
Hill City, Floodwood, Twig, Cloquet, Duluth, Aitkin, McGregor,
Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Pine City.
In Wisconsin locations include Superior, Solon Springs, Bayfield,
Washburn, Cable, Ashland, Mellen, Hurley, Mercer, Grantsburg,
Siren, Spooner, Trego, Hayward, Park Falls, and Phillips.
YMCA of the Northwoods is seeking feedback from residents of Park Falls and surrounding communities regarding a planned facility and programming in the city. There is an online survey along with two planned community sessions.
To gather feedback the YMCA has created an online survey to help reach as many individuals and families as possible, according to a press release. The purpose is to gather information to aid in programming and design of the facility that is due to break ground sometime in 2022 with construction to be completed in 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.