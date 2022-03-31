YMCA of the Northwoods is seeking feedback from residents of Park Falls and surrounding communities regarding a planned facility and programming in the city. There is an online survey along with two planned community sessions.

To gather feedback the YMCA has created an online survey to help reach as many individuals and families as possible, according to a press release. The purpose is to gather information to aid in programming and design of the facility that is due to break ground sometime in 2022 with construction to be completed in 2023.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments