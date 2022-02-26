PHILLIPS — The town of Worcester Board of Supervisors have scheduled a special meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 at the town hall, W6895 Springs Dr.
The agenda items include discussion of town board resigning, discussion of town clerk and treasurer resigning, and discussion on options for town clerk and treasurer, and on posting of the open clerk-treasurer and town board member positions.
The meeting is scheduled after the town was assessed with $3,163 in attorneys fees during a Feb. 21 hearing in a civil case against the town alleging Open Records Act violations. A hearing for oral arguments in the case is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 24 in Price County Circuit Court.
The case, Anthony Sleck versus Town of Worcester, was filed in October 2020 and alleges 11 charges including unlawful withholding of records from requests for copies or review; unlawful destruction of records, unlawful delay responding to requests, unlawful refusal to permit inspection of records, unlawful fee for reproduction, and failure to inform petitioner of mandamus rights (steps for appeal after refusal of a request).
Price County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Klein recused himself with Sleck’s petition for an order of specific judicial assignment based on the judge’s familiarity with the defendants and individuals in the case. Wisconsin Ninth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Gregory Huber assigned Judge Ann Knox-Bauer of Taylor County Circuit Court to the case in April 2021.
Judge Knox-Bauer granted Sleck’s motion for attorney’s fees. The motion was filed in December by his attorney, Tom Kamenick, because the town board was not returning discovery materials per deadline dates for the lawsuit to proceed, Sleck said. After the hearing arguments the Judge ordered sanctions against the town after statements about record keeping.
Sleck said the case has made him a pariah in some circles but that he stands by his actions as accountability. He attends the meetings to stay informed about what is happening in the community.
This is the third time since October that the town board, in whole or part, has threatened to resign, Sleck said.
Sleck is represented by attorney Thomas Claire Kamenick, who is a member of the Wisconsin Transparency Project in Port Washington. The Worcester attorneys included Michael James Roman and Elizabeth Reeths of the Wausau firm Klinner Kramer Shull.
The Worcester town board includes Jim Heizler, chair, and supervisors Jeremy Pesko and Paul Precour.
Sheila Hook was the town Clerk when the lawsuit was filed but has since retired. Marcie Bogdanovic serves as the interim clerk until elected to the position in the 2021 Spring Election. Bogdanovic resigned in November 2021 and Scott Revak is currently serving as the interim clerk.
The town response statements in the civil suit state that policies are consistent with the Open Records Law and that certain information or documents are subject to common law privilege obtained through pledges of confidentiality and therefore not subject to disclosure. In other sections the response states that certain documents and information are not subject to disclosure, and that town staff and board made good faith efforts to comply with multiple requests for records.
The response notes that some allegations are based on incomplete information or are subject to interpretation under state statute. The response claims that the petitioner is not entitled to punitive damages against the town based on the allegations.
“We have been instructed to not discuss anything with the lawsuit,” said Precour, who referred questions to attorney Bryce Alan Schoenborn.
Sleck is a Phillips resident who was seeking to look into the background of town road projects and town hiring practices. He said his intention was to review town equipment maintenance logs and to compare the repairs and costs being done by location and the type of usage.
“This is a very difficult process to do, and I was trying to get information from the town of Worcester,” Sleck said.
The civil suit addresses Open Records Act charges only and does not address the questions that Sleck was looking to explore. The suit does not charge wrongdoing on the part of the town regarding Sleck’s assertions.
Sleck said he was compelled to review records after observing improvements to town roads including routes used by United Pride Dairy, LLC. Two board members, Pesko and Precour, have connections to the dairy, Sleck said.
Sleck also wanted to review applications for two separate road worker job postings. He said he was denied opportunities for review, and was delayed or asked to pay prices in excess of production cost for copies.
Sleck was eventually presented with applications for the persons who were hired and told that all other applications were destroyed, according to the complaint. Sleck contends there were more applications than claimed and that nepotism was involved with hiring. The town denied the nepotism allegation in the suit.
Sleck said he was later told that the applicants signed waivers that they did not want their private information shared with the public. The suit alleges that the waivers were signed after the request to view them.
The suit states the town changed its records review policy twice in 2020 to inspection by appointment only, and then to discontinue personal inspections. The suit states that Sleck’s requests to review agendas of special board meetings on June 19, July 1 and July 15, 2020 were not granted and without the “requisite specificity” required under the Open Records Law.
The Price County Executive Committee has scheduled a special meeting for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, with the agenda item to discuss “potential implications of actions by town of Worcester elected officials and employees.”
Price County Administrator Nick Trimner said he was not contacted by the town of Worcester, and that the executive committee meeting was scheduled upon review of the Worcester special meeting agenda. The executive committee will meet after the town meeting to follow through on any potential actions taken.
“At this meeting we will be discussing if there is anything the county is statutorily required to do in this situation,” Trimner said.
