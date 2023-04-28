.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant snow and rain water runoff may cause water
levels in area streams and rivers to increase and flooding is
possible. Areas with no snow are also susceptible to flooding due
to already saturated soils.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Cook, Lake, Carlton, South St.
Louis, Central St. Louis, South Itasca, Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin
and Pine County. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett,
Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall of 0.5 to 2 inches with potentially higher
amounts across the area is expected Friday through Sunday.
This will result in ponding of water on saturated soils and
surface runoff. Expect quick rises on area streams and
rivers.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, WI-7, talks about current events including efforts to delist the gray wolf from the Endangers Species Act at the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association Spring Celebration conference in Green Bay on April 5, 2023.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Legislation to delist the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act was passed by the House Natural Resources Committee, according to an April 27 press release from U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, WI-7, who co-authored the bill with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, CO-3. The bill emerged from the subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries prior to committee approval.
With 23 fellow Republican cosponsors the bill was introduced in the House on Feb. 2. H.R. 764, labeled the “Trust the Science Act,” would remove the gray wolf from the list of federal endangered species and restore authority to control the gray wolf population back to state lawmakers and state wildlife officials, according to Tiffany, who said the Endangered Species Act is actually threatened by not removing the gray wolf when they have recovered.
