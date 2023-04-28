U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, WI-7, talks about current events including efforts to delist the gray wolf from the Endangers Species Act at the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association Spring Celebration conference in Green Bay on April 5, 2023.

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Legislation to delist the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act was passed by the House Natural Resources Committee, according to an April 27 press release from U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, WI-7, who co-authored the bill with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, CO-3. The bill emerged from the subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries prior to committee approval.

With 23 fellow Republican cosponsors the bill was introduced in the House on Feb. 2. H.R. 764, labeled the “Trust the Science Act,” would remove the gray wolf from the list of federal endangered species and restore authority to control the gray wolf population back to state lawmakers and state wildlife officials, according to Tiffany, who said the Endangered Species Act is actually threatened by not removing the gray wolf when they have recovered.

