MADISON (Dec. 21, 2022) — A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin tonight into Friday, bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state. Road conditions will vary significantly depending on location, so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is encouraging drivers to be weather aware, especially if traveling for the holiday weekend.

Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state on Friday (Dec. 23) due to potential blizzard conditions. Drivers should plan ahead and visit 511wi.gov to monitor winter road conditions and view live traffic camera videos along their route. Winter road conditions include good winter driving, slippery stretches, snow covered, ice covered, and travel not advised. 

