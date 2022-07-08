The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region has provided its 15th summer interstate and state highway construction update to include ongoing projects in Price County.

The report is based on construction schedules, which may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability. Updates can be found at projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc.

