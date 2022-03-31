...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FLURRIES OVER NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING...
Areas of freezing drizzle and snow flurries are expected through
10 AM over much of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
The freezing drizzle may create slippery stretches on area roads,
elevated surfaces, and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling early
this morning and be prepared for changes in pavement conditions.
Locations in Minnesota which may experience freezing drizzle early
this morning include Cook, Orr, Ely, Grand Rapids, Hibbing,
Virginia, Biwabik, Isabella, Grand Marias, Grand Portage, Cotton,
Hill City, Floodwood, Twig, Cloquet, Duluth, Aitkin, McGregor,
Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Pine City.
In Wisconsin locations include Superior, Solon Springs, Bayfield,
Washburn, Cable, Ashland, Mellen, Hurley, Mercer, Grantsburg,
Siren, Spooner, Trego, Hayward, Park Falls, and Phillips.
Wisconsin vets chairman steps down amid child porn charges
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of the Wisconsin veterans policy board resigned Monday, bowing to mounting pressure to step down as he fights child pornography charges.
Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three felony counts of possession of child pornography on Jan. 23. He has pleaded not guilty and his case remains pending. Gov. Tony Evers, who appointed Schmitt to the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Afffairs in 2019, asked him the day after he was charged to resign from the board. Evers’ administration has said Schmitt ignored the request and has not responded to subsequent attempts at communication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.