MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of the Wisconsin veterans policy board resigned Monday, bowing to mounting pressure to step down as he fights child pornography charges.

Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three felony counts of possession of child pornography on Jan. 23. He has pleaded not guilty and his case remains pending. Gov. Tony Evers, who appointed Schmitt to the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Afffairs in 2019, asked him the day after he was charged to resign from the board. Evers’ administration has said Schmitt ignored the request and has not responded to subsequent attempts at communication.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments