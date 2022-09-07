WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case.

Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, was charged in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs, the state Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

