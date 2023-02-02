PHILLIPS — Months of planning culminated in a fast and flurrious winter weekend with the Phillips WinterFest now behind us. The hundreds of people who participated in the several events and came to the parade and fireworks on Jan. 28 will carry away fond memories to last until next year’s winterfest.

“It was a great weekend,” said Laura Palzkill, executive director of the event organizing Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce. “The community really turned out for all of the events, and a fun time was had by all.”

