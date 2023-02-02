...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake
areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Three Phillips High School athletes celebrate after taking the three top spots in the Phillips Flurry 5K event at the Phillips School Forest on Jan. 28. Gavin Esterholm, facing away, finished first at 22:53, followed by Connor Gabay, left, in second at 27:52, and Alec Bjork facing at right, in third with 30:07.
Families skate together during the Phillips WinterFest ice skating party, hosted by Chequamegon Area Girl Scouts at Elk Lake Park on Jan. 28, 2023. The skating party was held just prior to the snowmobile parade and fireworks display to cap a day’s worth of events and activities.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A fishing group of four from the Marshfield area pack up after a day on Duroy Lake as part of the Phillips WinterFest Ice Fishing Tournament.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — Months of planning culminated in a fast and flurrious winter weekend with the Phillips WinterFest now behind us. The hundreds of people who participated in the several events and came to the parade and fireworks on Jan. 28 will carry away fond memories to last until next year’s winterfest.
“It was a great weekend,” said Laura Palzkill, executive director of the event organizing Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce. “The community really turned out for all of the events, and a fun time was had by all.”
