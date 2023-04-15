...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Wisconsin and northwest
Wisconsin, including the following areas, in north central
Wisconsin, Price County. In northwest Wisconsin, Ashland,
Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1226 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported river rises
and water across roadways due snowmelt in the advisory area.
Minor flooding is already occurring.
- Rain this weekend will increase the rate of remaining
snowmelt and the resulting runoff will cause water levels in
area rivers to rise. Minor flooding is expected to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Superior, Spooner, Park Falls, Hayward, Chippewa Flowage
East, Chippewa Flowage West, Turtle Flambeau Flowage,
Ashland, Washburn, Hurley, Phillips, Mercer, Shell Lake,
Grantsburg, Sanborn, Hawthorne, Iron River, Lake Nebagamon,
Round Lake and Trego.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The National Weather Service office in Duluth has a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday and Monday, April 16-17 for Price County. The weather service also posted a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the week due to anticipated rain and snowmelt causing more flooding.
A heavy mix of precipitation is possible from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
