The National Weather Service office in Duluth has a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday and Monday, April 16-17 for Price County. The weather service also posted a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the week due to anticipated rain and snowmelt causing more flooding.

A heavy mix of precipitation is possible from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments