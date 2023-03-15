...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 18 inches in northeast Ashland and northern
Iron counties, possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect through late Friday, March 17, according to the National Weather Service office in Duluth. An anticipated storm from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening could bring 6-to-10 inches of new snow to Price County, and from 1-to2-feet of snow closer to Lake Superior in Ashland, Bayfield and counties along with Gogebic County in Michigan.
Heavy snow is possible with Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, creating blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions particularly near the Lake Superior shoreline, according to the weather service. Hazardous conditions could make travel very difficult to impossible with patchy, blowing snow significantly reducing visibility and impacting morning or evening commutes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.