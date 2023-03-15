A Winter Storm Watch is in effect through late Friday, March 17, according to the National Weather Service office in Duluth. An anticipated storm from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening could bring 6-to-10 inches of new snow to Price County, and from 1-to2-feet of snow closer to Lake Superior in Ashland, Bayfield and counties along with Gogebic County in Michigan.

Heavy snow is possible with Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, creating blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions particularly near the Lake Superior shoreline, according to the weather service. Hazardous conditions could make travel very difficult to impossible with patchy, blowing snow significantly reducing visibility and impacting morning or evening commutes.

