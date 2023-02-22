...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 11 to 16 ft. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The National Weather Service in Duluth updated its winter storm watch to a warning at 4 p.m. Wednesday for northern Minnesota and Wisconsin to include Price County through 6 p.m. Thursday.
The winter storm warning involves expected heavy snow with total accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the weather service. Travel could be very difficult with areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. For the latest road conditions, call 511 or online at 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
