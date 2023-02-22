The National Weather Service in Duluth updated its winter storm watch to a warning at 4 p.m. Wednesday for northern Minnesota and Wisconsin to include Price County through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The winter storm warning involves expected heavy snow with total accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the weather service. Travel could be very difficult with areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. For the latest road conditions, call 511 or online at 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments