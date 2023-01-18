The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued an urgent winter weather message regarding a winter storm warning for the region through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2023. The areas covered in this announcement include the northeast Wisconsin counties of Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn, Sawyer and Price counties.

Heavy snow accumulations of 7 to 9 inches is anticipated for Price County from midnight through 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Travel is expected to be very difficult to include the Thursday morning commute with snowfall rates of one inch per hour expected to create very limited visibility all morning.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments