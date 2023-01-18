...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 6 to 11 ft expected.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 9
inches.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be very difficult and affect
the Thursday morning commute. High snowfall rates around one
inch per hour are expected to create very limited visibility
Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued an urgent winter weather message regarding a winter storm warning for the region through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2023. The areas covered in this announcement include the northeast Wisconsin counties of Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn, Sawyer and Price counties.
Heavy snow accumulations of 7 to 9 inches is anticipated for Price County from midnight through 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Travel is expected to be very difficult to include the Thursday morning commute with snowfall rates of one inch per hour expected to create very limited visibility all morning.
