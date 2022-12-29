The Butternut High School Varsity Boys Basketball team lost a non-conference game at home 78-34 to the Winter Warriors on Dec. 29.

The Winter team had size and a pressure defense that forced several turnovers and kept the Butternut offense from showing much life until late in the game, said Butternut Coach Wil Smudde. The players are still learning to work as a team.

