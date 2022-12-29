...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potentially ice covered roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Butternut varsity basketball player Owen Dennis (2) moves the ball with Winter players Albert Blair (23) and Jacob Rudnicki (32) defending during first-half action in Butternut on Dec. 29, 2022. Winter won the game 78-34.
Butternut varsity basketball player Owen Dennis (2) goes up for the layup with Winter players Carter Roberts (10), Jacob Rudnicki (32) and Gunnar Greuel (20) defending during first-half action in Butternut on Dec. 29, 2022. Winter won the game 78-34.
Butternut varsity basketball player Devin Canik (15) passes the ball from the corner with Winter players Jared Melton (2) and Dakota Holm (12) defending during first-half action in Butternut on Dec. 29, 2022. Winter won the game 78-34.
Winter varsity basketball player Carter Petit (21) does a layup ahead of the crowd after a pass to him on a fastbreak during first-half action at Butternut on Dec. 29, 2022. Winter won the game 78-34.
The Butternut High School Varsity Boys Basketball team lost a non-conference game at home 78-34 to the Winter Warriors on Dec. 29.
The Winter team had size and a pressure defense that forced several turnovers and kept the Butternut offense from showing much life until late in the game, said Butternut Coach Wil Smudde. The players are still learning to work as a team.
