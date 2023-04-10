Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Baker (13) who initiated a first period scoring play against the Minnesota Wilderness on April 7, catches up with celebrating teammates Zach Burfoot (17) and Ben Anderson (24) who scored the goal that would turn out to be the game winner, and capture a division title for the team.
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Baker (13) launches a cross ice pass to Ben Anderson (not pictured), who would complete a first period scoring play against the Minnesota Wilderness on April 7. The goal would turn out to be the game winner, and capture a division title for the team.
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Baker (13) who initiated a first period scoring play against the Minnesota Wilderness on April 7, catches up with celebrating teammates Zach Burfoot (17) and Ben Anderson (24) who scored the goal that would turn out to be the game winner, and capture a division title for the team.
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Baker (13) launches a cross ice pass to Ben Anderson (not pictured), who would complete a first period scoring play against the Minnesota Wilderness on April 7. The goal would turn out to be the game winner, and capture a division title for the team.
EAGLE RIVER — The Wisconsin Windigo have won the Midwest Division of the North American Hockey League after a series split with the Minnesota Wilderness on April 6-7 at Cloquet. The Windigo led the Wilderness in the standings by 4 points heading into the series and these two games would determine the regular season champion.
The Windigo left nothing to chance and secured the championship with a 1-0 victory in game one of the series on April 6. The game had the pace that would be expected of two teams playing for a division championship.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.