EAGLE RIVER — The Wisconsin Windigo have won the Midwest Division of the North American Hockey League after a series split with the Minnesota Wilderness on April 6-7 at Cloquet. The Windigo led the Wilderness in the standings by 4 points heading into the series and these two games would determine the regular season champion.

The Windigo left nothing to chance and secured the championship with a 1-0 victory in game one of the series on April 6. The game had the pace that would be expected of two teams playing for a division championship.

