The Windigo closed out the first round of the Robertson Cup Midwest Division playoffs on the road by defeating the Chippewa Steel 4-2 on Friday night in Chippewa Falls. The Windigo won the first two games the previous weekend 4-1, and 2-1 in overtime at home in Eagle River.

The sweep gives the Windigo players a few extra days of much needed recovery from injuries and illness prior to hosting Minnesota for the first two games in round two of the playoffs against the Minnesota Wilderness. The Midwest Division winning Windigo maintain their home rink advantage in the best of five series against the second place Wilderness

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments