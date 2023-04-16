The Wisconsin Windigo posted a memorable finale to their inaugural season with a two-game sweep of the Springfield Jr. Blues in Springfield, Illinois on April 14-15.

The Tier 2 Junior A hockey team finished on top of the Midwest Division of the North American Hockey Leagues and will host round one of the playoffs against the Chippewa Steel on April 21-22 in Eagle River. The Division standings have the Windigo in first with 81 points, followed by the Minnesota Wilderness with 77 points, the Kenai River Brown Bears (68), and the Chippewa Steel (66).

