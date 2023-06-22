EAGLE RIVER — The Wisconsin Windigo of the North American Hockey League made seven selections in the 2023 NAHL Entry Draft held June 14, 2023. The NAHL Entry Draft is held at the conclusion of each season when teams are eligible to draft 16-to-20-year-old players who are not already committed to other NAHL teams, according to a team press release on June 15, 2023.

Windigo head coach Blake Hietala, assistant coach Casey Kirley, and director of scouting Justin Demartino evaluated players in preparation for the draft with the help of other members of the scouting staff. The number of draft picks available for each team is determined by the number of returning players and tendered players that a team protects prior to the draft.

  

