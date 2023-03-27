The 2022-23 Wisconsin Windigo, Tier 2 Junior A hockey team of the 29-team North American Hockey League. The club secured a playoff spot over the weekend in their first year at Eagle River and continue to lead the Midwest Division. In front, from left, Ashley Rottier, team trainer; Max Beckford, Chris Kernan, Frank Jenkins, Luke Levandowski, Sam Jacobs, Cole Mickel, Jon Bell, Ben Anderson, Victor Widlund, Patrick Isiguzzo, Sam Groebner and Gavin Moffatt. In back, from left, Casey Kirley, assistant coach; Connor Mahony, Daniil Dolzhenko, Mario DiMaggio, Drew Fisher, Axel Begley, Cashen Naeve, Max Martin, Luke Baker, Will Schumacher, Zach Burfoot, Everett Pietila, Zach Cline, and Head Coach Blake Hietala.
Eagle River — The combination of a road split at the Chippewa Steel and a Springfield Jr. Blues win over the Anchorage Wolverines on Saturday, March 25, have assured the Wisconsin Windigo of a playoff berth in their first season of operation in Eagle River as a Tier 2 Junior A hockey team in the 29-team North American Hockey League.
The battle for playoff spots in the closely contested Midwest Division finds the Windigo in the lead with 71 points over second place Minnesota Wilderness at 69 points. Kenai River has moved into third place with 61 points.
