EAGLE RIVER — The competition is getting tougher round two of North American Hockey League playoff action as the Wisconsin Windigo split the first two games at home against the Minnesota Wilderness on May 5-6 in Eagle River. Games three and four of the Midwest Championships of the Robertson Cup Playoffs will be played in Cloquet on May 12-13, with and if necessary, the final game 5 will be played May 14 at the Dome in Eagle River.

This series features the top two Midwest Division teams based on regular season standings. Wisconsin finished the regular season with 81 points, followed by the Wilderness with 77 points. Wisconsin held the edge in regular season matchups, winning eight of the 10 games the teams played.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments